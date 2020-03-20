Cleaning company set up to sanitise school buses

Drivers making their way along West Bay Road on Thursday may have wondered at the sight of a tent and people in hazmat suits on the plot of land between Coconut Joe’s and the entrance to Jasmine.

A1 Cleaning Services have been hired by the Department of Education to sanitise the buses transporting students returning from overseas, once they have been dropped off at a hotel for self-isolation.

Owner of A1, Ian Charlery, said that he and his crew had been in place from 10:30am. “We have six people in our sanitising crew,” he said. “And it takes us 20 minutes to disinfect and clean each bus. We use non-toxic, Environmental Protection Agency-registered disinfectants.”

He was expecting four buses to go through their cleaning process that day.