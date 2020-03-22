Coral Beach assault file with DPP

The police file on the alleged assault involving House Speaker McKeeva Bush has been handed over to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a legal ruling, the Royal Cayman

Islands Police Service said.

In a brief statement to the Cayman Compass over the weekend, the RCIPS confirmed that police have concluded their investigation into the 21 Feb. incident.

“We are awaiting a decision and direction at this time,” the police statement said.

It is unclear how long this process will take.

The Compass has reached out to the DPP for comment. No response was received by press time Sunday.

Bush, who has taken a leave of absence from his duties as Speaker of the House, was allegedly involved in an assault on the female manager at the Coral Beach bar on West Bay

Road, on the night of 21 Feb.

Police, who have not named Bush in relation to the case, but merely referred to “a public figure in the Cayman Islands”, have declined to say much about the investigation. They have appealed for witnesses to come forward, but it is not known if that call was successful.

In the days following the alleged assault, Bush issued a statement saying he had been at Coral Beach to collect food to take home and he was told that while there he had passed out and fell.

He said he was told that when he was being helped to his feet, he “reacted badly

to the very persons who were surrounding me and assisting me”.

The Speaker said in the statement he had been struggling with grief since losing his daughter in 2011; the anniversary of her death was at the end of January.

He also committed to stop consuming alcohol and get help.

Bush took his leave of absence following a meeting with Premier Alden McLaughlin in London last month.