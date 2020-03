A 4.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded Sunday southeast of Grand Cayman at 1:35pm.

The US Geological Survey indicated the tremor occured 51 km southeast of East End at 10 km in depth.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands wrote that it had received reports of small earthquake tremors and more information would follow.

Residents in the Snug Harbour area and at The Shores in West Bay indicated that they had felt shaking.