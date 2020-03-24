Cayman Compass to publish online only during lockdown

LIVE: For the latest updates on the coronavirus, follow our live blog.

Due to public safety concerns and in order to comply with the government-mandated lockdown, the Cayman Compass will only publish an online version of its weekday paper for the next 10 days.

A digital copy of the newspaper will continue to be published daily, along with updated, verified information on the coronavirus crisis as it unfolds, as well as other important news and information.

Updates will be available on the Compass website, caymancompass.com, and on its social media channels Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. A nightly livestreamed newscast via the Compass Facebook page is due to start on Monday, 30 March, and the daily government COVID-19 briefings are also being streamed live.

More digital offerings, including entertainment and fitness content, will shortly be added, as well.

In line with Cayman Islands government directives, the Compass Media offices, including Compass Print, are being closed for the duration of the lockdown, which is currently until 3 April 2020.

“At this time of national emergency, our news service – which provides accurate and timely reporting – is essential to keep the community informed,” said Cayman Compass publisher Kathleen Capetta. “Our news team is working around the clock to bring you the latest information as it becomes available. Although we cannot print the newspaper at the moment, our digital channels are constantly being updated.”

The Compass is also open for advertising needs to allow local businesses to connect with customers and advise of operations during the shutdown.

The advertising department can be reached via email on e:[email protected] e: [email protected] or by telephone on t: 949-5111.

