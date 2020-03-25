Three new coronavirus cases

LIVE: For the latest updates on the coronavirus, follow our live blog.

Cayman has three new cases of coronavirus, including one case that was initially declared as negative after preliminary tests in the territory.

That case came back as positive when it was vetted by the Caribbean Public Health Agency. The patient is still in isolation, Cayman’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee said at a government press briefing Wednesday.

The two other new positive cases were from people with a travel history who had samples taken in the community, he said.

The patients had travelled overseas. It was not clear if they had been in isolation since returning to the island but Dr. Lee said those incidents emphasized the urgent need for anyone who had travelled to self-isolate.

In total, Cayman now has eight positive cases and one suspected positive case, announced Tuesday and involving a patient at the Cayman Islands Hospital with no travel history, that is being subjected to further investigation.

“All of the confirmed cases we have are related to travel incidents in one way or another,” he said.

“We still have one case we believe to be community acquired but the test result is still being investigated.”

The nine positive cases are broken down as follows:

– 6 related to Health City Cayman Islands (including 1 deceased)

– 2 related to travel history outside the Cayman Islands

– 1 related to community transmission (still awaiting confirmation from CARPHA)

