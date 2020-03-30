A 24-year-old Cayman Brac resident has been remanded in custody after appearing on rape and other sexual assault-related offences on Monday.

The man appeared in court via video link.

He was charged with rape and three other related sexual assault offences, as well as breach of curfew following an incident last Friday.

According to the RCIPS, police officers and other emergency services were dispatched to a location in Cayman Brac, just after 9:15pm on Friday where it was reported that a woman had been raped.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the incident and transported the victim to Faith Hospital where she was treated for injuries from the attack. She was later discharged after treatment.

The suspect was arrested shortly after the report was received.

He was held overnight at the Cayman Brac Police Station and transported to the Cayman Islands Detention Centre in Grand Cayman the following day for further investigations to be carried out.