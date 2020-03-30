Heineken Happy Hour to promote local musicians

If you tuned into the Cayman Compass Facebook page on Friday at 5pm, you would have caught the musical machinations of Chuck, Barrie and Teri Quappe playing live.The trio gave a sneak peek of a new initiative sponsored by the Cayman Compass and Heineken – the Heineken Happy Hour – designed to give local musicians a means through which they can share their talent with the public, while earning money at the same time. For many, entertaining is their sole profession and with the tourism industry completely dormant right now, they need Cayman’s support. Each act receives $100 from Heineken, and fans can add a tip online.

Every Wednesday and Friday at 5pm, followers are asked to go to the Compass Facebook page to be entertained live by singers, steel pan players, guitarists, percussionists and other masters of their instruments. They can message the musicians in the comments section and, if they wish, tip them for their work through the well-known local ticket portal, www.eventpro.ky.

Jonathan Christian, owner of EventPro, was happy to assist with the initiative. “Every event and public gathering in Cayman has been brought to a halt at present,” Christian said. “Live music, being entertained and being social is a huge part of Caymanian culture. If we can help to bring back even a small taste of that sense of togetherness and music through the help of the internet, we’re on board.”

How to show your appreciation

To tip the musician(s) playing that day, go to the EventPro website and choose the Heineken Happy Hour tab. You can then tip any amount you like, using Visa, Mastercard, Discover or American Express. The opportunity will be available for 24 hours from the start of the performance. For example, when the Wednesday act starts at 5pm, you have until 5pm on Thursday to send them a tip online.

These are the acts booked for this week:

Wednesday, 1 April

5pm

Steel pan

Duo: Olujimi ‘Jimmeh’ La Pierre and Michael Lemay

This pair of steel pan players really need no introduction. La Pierre is the son of famed steel pan player, Earl La Pierre, and has been playing the popular Caribbean instrument since he was a child. He has played solo and with a group both locally and internationally.

Lemay is the leader of the award-winning Pan ‘n’ Riddim group. He, too, is no stranger to the international stage and has taught many young students how to play pan, along with taking them to participate in competitions such as Pan Alive in Canada.

Both musicians have often be found delighting visitors at some of the island’s top resorts.

Friday, 3 April

5pm

Guitar/vocals

Solo: DannyLoops

Daniel Ebanks is his given name, but anyone on the local music circuit knows him better as DannyLoops.

The native-born singer and guitarist has been around for a while, yet in the past year has significantly elevated his profile to the point that you seem to hear of him everywhere.

Those who attended KAABOO Cayman may remember seeing him perform there.

Ebanks started playing guitar when he was 12, but only started taking it seriously when he turned 15.

The open mic nights on the island really got him hooked and by the time he had turned 18, he was singing and accompanying himself on guitar. The rest, as they say, is history.

He has written over 20 original songs and is one of the island’s most popular musical artists.

For more information, email [email protected]