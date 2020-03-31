Banks adopt alphabetical service system

With large lines appearing at Cayman’s retail banks, which have reduced opening hours and temporarily closed some branches as part of government’s lockdown measures, the banks from today (Tuesday) are adopting the same alphabetical system in use at local supermarkets.

Last week, the member banks of the Cayman Islands Bankers Association announced that only one branch per bank would be open to the public, and that operating hours were changing to 9am to 1pm, Mondays through Fridays, until further notice. Priority will be given to seniors and those considered vulnerable.

Banks opening during these times are Cayman National’s branches at Camana Bay, on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman; Scotiabank at Camana Bay; Fidelity Bank on Dr. Roy’s Drive; Butterfield’s branch at Butterfield Place; CIBC FirstCaribbean on Main Street; and RBC Royal Bank on Shedden Road.

All other branches are closed.

At Monday’s daily COVID-10 briefing, Premier Alden McLaughlin said banks had contacted him to request that they be allowed to implement a similar system to supermarkets, whereby customers are served on certain days depending on the letter their surnames begin with.

Anyone with the surname starting with A-K can go to their bank Mondays and Wednesdays. Tuesdays and Thursdays are reserved for those with surnames L-Z. Friday is open to all customers.

The Credit Union, in a statement, said it would also be implementing the new alphabetical system, from Wednesday, 1 April, when members will be able to visit the Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac branches on certain days based on surnames.

The Credit Union hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 9am to 1pm, with 9-10am designated for the elderly and immune-compromised only.

Banks will serve customers in accordance with social distancing guidelines within the banking hall and staff operating environment, CIBA said.

The banks are encouraging customers to use electronic banking services through online banking and at cash points wherever possible and only use branches if electronic and ATM channels are not available.