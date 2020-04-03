Cayman Drama Society hosts online quiz

The Cayman Drama Society is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, but with many public venues off limits for the time being, it hasn’t been possible to stage any shows.

Of course, the members of the society aren’t going to let a little thing like the coronavirus stop them, and so they are hosting an online quiz this Saturday.

The theme will be theatre (naturally) and movies, and it starts at 8pm. Grab a pen and paper and join in via Facebook live on the CDS page.

Rules

You can play on your own, with your family, or with anyone else you can connect with via other communication means (if your quizmates do not live with you, feel free to arrange a group chat with them through WhatsApp, Skype, iMessage or by phone so that you can confer). Solo players will automatically get an extra point per round (five rounds) for sheer gutsiness.

Each team will require a team name (you can make it fun), and must designate one person as captain.

You will have to mark your sheets yourselves so there will be an element of honesty required. There is no prize other than pride in doing well so you will only be cheating yourself. It is all about the fun and the connection.

Do not type the answers in the live chat; have a pen and paper or an electronic document to type in and mark your answers after each round.

Most important: do not look up answers (or any aspect of the question) online and don’t phone or text people outside your team to find the answers.

All ages are welcome but the quizmaster cannot edit or monitor anything that is typed in the live chat, so young ones should have a guardian nearby (this would be a great all-family fun activity for 12+).

| For more information, visit the society’s website at www.cds.ky or its Facebook page. The quiz starts at 8pm on Saturday.