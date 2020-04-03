Foster a furry friend

Heaven knows, people are quickly realising that being stuck at home all the time isn’t always fun.

The same can be said for the gorgeous cats and dogs at the Cayman Islands Humane Society, who are eagerly awaiting their forever families.

As members of the community hunker down to ride out the coronavirus storm, the CIHS has been looking after its boarders by having staff walk the dogs and interact with the cats. Although residents cannot just drop in at the charity’s location on North Sound Road, due to present restrictions, they are encouraged to call and make an appointment so they can foster an animal.

A number of animals have been fostered, which is a huge relief to the staff, but there are still those who could really use a break from the shelter. Beyond the benefit that these lovable furry creatures will enjoy, those who foster will probably find that having a pet around makes a positive difference to their daily lives. Many people who live alone could really use a companion right now – it’s a win-win arrangement.

History of the Cayman Islands Humane Society

The beginnings of what would eventually become the CIHS started over 43 years ago, on 24 Feb. 1972, when winter visitor Dr. Wallace R. Eagle placed a small ad in the Caymanian Weekly.

He invited ‘all persons interested in starting a humane society to alleviate the suffering of homeless or abused animals on Grand Cayman’ to attend a meeting. Two days later, about 16 local people turned up and many others wanted to help.

Initially, it was an informal association with membership, but on 23 Nov. 1973, a non-profit company was incorporated. Animals were boarded with volunteers and then at Cheval Ranch (now Pet Paradise) in the early years. A thrift shop was started in 1975 in rent-free premises behind the public library in George Town as a way of raising money.

From 1994-97, the Humane Society rented the current premises on North Sound Road.

When these were auctioned off in 1997, under a bank foreclosure, the society was able to buy them, thanks to the kindness of two large donors. Today, the society still occupies the same building. There are 37 dog kennels, a puppy room, a surgery and recovery room, and a large cat-adoption room including a playroom and quarantine areas.

The society’s mission is to provide shelter, care and attention for all unwanted companion animals, and seek responsible, loving homes for them.

It assists the community in all aspects of animal welfare and responsible pet ownership and helps combat pet overpopulation and animal abuse through its spay-and-neuter clinic and community education programme.

| The CIHS is not presently processing adoptions, but fostering is allowed. The shelter is open from 7am-5pm from Mon.-Fri. and 7am-4pm on Sat. To arrange an appointment, call 949-1461 or send a message via the Facebook page or website at www.caymanislandshumanesociety.com.