Business in brief

Offshore law firm Appleby is publishing information on how offshore governments, across jurisdictions, are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The firm’s online ‘Offshore Business Update’ aims to help clients and the business community understand what ‘business as usual’ really means for those jurisdictions as the pandemic continues to unfold, Appleby said in a press release.

The live updates include information on the impact of the pandemic on company and regulatory filings, the ability to conduct company and litigation searches, certificates of good standing and court sessions, as well as travel restrictions and the implications for Economic Substance compliance and residency.

“The coronavirus pandemic has created unprecedented circumstances for business operations globally, including the offshore jurisdictions in which we operate,” said Cameron Adderley, global practice group head of corporate at Appleby. “As a global firm, Appleby believe we have a fundamental responsibility to do whatever we can to help our clients – and the business community at large – stay updated on the implications of the pandemic for the continuation of business offshore.”

Appleby is providing business updates for Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Isle of Man, Jersey, Mauritius and Seychelles.

Businesses reminded not to advertise tobacco or liquor

The Department of Commerce and Investment is reminding business owners that there should be no advertisement of tobacco products or intoxicating liquor in line with the Tobacco Product and Intoxicating Liquor Advertising Law.

The law bans any form of visual advertisement, broadcast and public announcement.

Those who breach the law are guilty of an offence and liable on summary conviction to a fine of $1,000, the department said.

All queries should be emailed to [email protected]

Litigation expert promoted to Ogier partnership

Caymanian litigation expert William Jones has been appointed partner in Ogier’s Cayman Islands dispute resolution team.

His commercial litigation practice encompasses contractual disputes, insurance claims and local commercial disputes.

Jones has been instrumental in the growth of the Ogier practice, with the Cayman team in particular seeing exponential recruitment over the past two years in response to the growth in workflow, Ogier said in a press release.