New COVID warning as British PM in intensive care

Premier Alden McLaughlin sent the best wishes of all in the Cayman Islands to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is in intensive care in hospital with the coronavirus.

The premier described Johnson, whom he has met many times, as a man of “boundless energy”.

McLaughlin then warned, “This virus is no respecter of persons, whether you are a prime minister or a prince. It is unpredictable how you will respond.”

Noting that Prince Charles appeared to have recovered from a bout of COVID-19, he said the high-profile cases highlighted how dangerous the virus could be and how different people reacted differently.

“We must continue to do everything we can to avoid contracting the virus because we do not know what the outcome is going to be for us,” McLaughlin cautioned.

Johnson was moved into intensive care Monday afternoon. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has taken over temporary leadership of the UK.

Governor Martyn Roper added his words of support for Johnson on a day when there were no new results to announce in Cayman.

“Clearly, this is very difficult news but again it emphasises just how dangerous this virus is. If anybody out there is still in any doubt about that, they shouldn’t be,” he said.

A press statement from the prime minister’s office, widely published in the UK media, read, “The prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St. Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

“Over the course of [Monday] afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.”

The statement continued, “The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was quoted on the BBC describing the development as “terribly sad news”.

“All the country’s thoughts are with the prime minister and his family during this incredibly difficult time,” he added.