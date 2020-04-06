The Ombudsman’s Office has launched an investigation into the arrest of a 23-year-old Bodden Town man, who was taken into custody on Sunday following a police chase.

The incident was captured on video by several people and shared across social media. One video shows the man speeding up and down a narrow street which is flanked by homes on both sides, with a police officer on a motorcycle giving pursuit.

Police were able to bring the speeding bike to an abrupt halt, before swiftly taking the rider into custody.

In a statement released on Monday, Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston said her office was notified by the police commissioner of the arrest.

“In light of the significant public interest in this matter, and the unprecedented police power during the coronavirus pandemic, the Ombudsman has decided to investigate the actions of the police on her own initiative,” the statement read.

It added that investigators are awaiting the production of documents, recordings and statements from the police in order to assess the circumstances and decide whether additional investigations will be necessary.