Chamber webinar to focus on financial health during COVID-19

The Chamber of Commerce will host its second free two-hour webinar on Wednesday, 8 April, aimed at helping businesses tackle the issue of financial health during and after the coronavirus pandemic.

The session will give participants legal advice on business debt solutions, including financial assessments and avoiding the accumulation of bad debt.

The webinar will also address commercial leases and debt collection, and give practical advice on how to mitigate fallouts with valued customers.

The Chamber said it was an important objective “to help businesses achieve debt solutions through a collaborative approach that potentially ends in a win-win situation for all”.

The free webinar is open to all businesses, including those that are not Chamber members.

It will be facilitated by a team of lawyers from HSM.

“Many businesses are naturally concerned about their financial health during and after COVID-19, and this webinar will provide an important source of free legal guidance. I believe they will benefit tremendously from the information provided in this next webinar in our series,” CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, Wil Pineau, said.

The Chamber of Commerce’s first free webinar, held on 1 April, focussed on helping employers deal with the issues of redundancies, lay-offs and work permit termination or suspension, in response to the COVID-19 threat.

More than 200 people participated in the webinar.

All those wishing to attend the webinar on 8 April are required to pre-register using the link below where they will be provided with the technical instructions they will need.

https://web.caymanchamber.ky/events/CHAMBER-COVID-RESPONSE-Supporting-Businesses-in-a-Time-of-Crisis-8-April-2020-1826/details