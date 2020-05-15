Work-permit holders can return but must pay isolation costs

The government announced Friday that work-permit holders, their spouses and dependents will be allowed to return to the Cayman Islands on incoming flights, but will need to spend two weeks at an isolation facility at their own cost.

Before this announcement, only Caymanians and permanent residents could fly into Cayman while the borders remained closed, and they were housed at government isolation facilities, with the tab being picked up by government – a practice which will continue.

“As has been the practice for several weeks, at the end of the 14-day period, all persons will be tested for COVID-19 and must receive a negative test result before they will be allowed to leave the facility,” a statement issued by the Government Information Services said.

Cayman Brac and Little Cayman

The statement also addressed the issue of work-permit holders and their spouses who wish to return to Cayman Brac and Little Cayman from Grand Cayman. They will also be required to isolate in a government facility for 14 days, at their own cost, before travelling to either of the Sister Islands.

“After the isolation period is complete, they will be permitted to depart the facility, head directly to the airport and travel to Cayman Brac pending negative COVID-19 test results. Payment of costs will take effect from 22 May 2020 onwards,” the statement noted.

Caymanians living in Cayman Brac, who are allowed to return from Grand Cayman, as per regulations, must isolate in a government facility for 14 days, but may do so at no cost.

Anyone travelling to Cayman Brac and Little Cayman from Grand Cayman “should bear in mind that, under the public health regulations, travel is currently restricted to persons providing essential services, and those who need to travel for emergency medical care or other urgent and compelling reasons,” according to the statement.

Such travel can only take place with the permission of the Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, who can be contacted via email at [email protected] or by phone on 244-2621.