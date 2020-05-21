One employee at local eatery Al La Kebab has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the restaurant on Thursday.

It is the first local restaurant to confirm a positive case among its staff.

So far three local supermarkets have reported having employees who tested positive.

Three staff members at Kirk Market, two at Foster’s and one at Cost-U-Less were found to be positive as government ramped up its testing programme this month.

As of Wednesday, Cayman had 111 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 55 recovered patients.

Al La Kebab, in its statement Thursday, said it tested the entirety of its team for COVID-19.

“The testing resulted in a single positive result that is asymptomatic. As part of our response plan, that person has been quarantined as have any other team members that they were recently in close contact with,” the statement said.

The restaurant said while it regularly conducts extensive cleaning in all locations, it has also undertaken additional stringent sanitation and deep-cleaning measures.

In the statement, Al La Kebab said it opted not to name the location of the outlet that was impacted to protect the identity of its employee.

“We have followed all the recommendations from [the Health Services Authority] for quarantines and contact tracing and have sanitized all of our locations to be safe. Since we have very small locations, we were able to do the deep clean without closing,” the restaurant said in an emailed response to queries from the Cayman Compass.

It said, in the statement, that the affected worker remains asymptomatic and is doing well.

“They have our full support and we wish them all the best in their recovery. We remain in close contact with the Heath Services Authority and are following all of their recommended guidelines,” the statement said.

Al La Kebab said it continues to require all team members follow stringent safety protocols.

“This includes our staff being provided, and being required to use, personal protective equipment. As a result of these and the other measures we are taking, we are confident that we will be able to continue to serve the Cayman community safely,” the restaurant said.