Fake hurricane warning circulating

Hazard Management Cayman Islands issued a statement Saturday to alert residents that a posting about a hurricane warning making the rounds on social media is false.

The WhatsApp post features a screengrab from a government website of a hurricane warning from 2008.

It surfaced Saturday as Cayman was experiencing rainy and windy weather.

Hazard Management, in a statement on its Facebook page, confirmed that “that contrary to the fake news that is circulating today, the Cayman Islands is not under any type of Hurricane Watch or Warning and there is no cause for alarm in that regard”.

It said the cloudy and showery conditions are not a threat.

“The Cayman Islands National Weather Service indicates the welcome rains are being generated by an upper level trough supporting a tropical wave in our area,” the statement said.

Over the past few months, fake social media reports have been widely shared, prompting the creation of a rapid response team within government to dispel misinformation. It was a highly prevalent problem during the early days of the COVID-19 crisis.

Hazard Management on Saturday used the opportunity to remind the public that “it is a great time to start to prepare for the hurricane season which begins on June 1st. Remember the primary source of weather information is the Cayman Islands National Weather Service”.

On Friday, Governor Martyn Roper also slammed fake social media reports, following postings that claimed there was rioting at Northward Prison. Prison Director Steven Barrett issued an audio statement refuting that rumour which circulated after it was confirmed that two inmates at the prison had tested positive for COVID-19.

For local weather information, visit http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome