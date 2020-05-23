Employers to foot bill for work-permit holders’ isolation

All work-permit holders returning to Cayman will be required to isolate for 14 day at government’s isolation facilities, but it will be on their employers’ dime, according to new conditions released on Friday.

Premier Alden McLaughlin outlined the process for returning work-permit holders at Friday’s COVID-19 briefing as he announced that the travel helpline is transitioning from the Governor’s Office to Customs and Border Control and “the processes are being revised”.

Last week, government announced that work-permit holders, their spouses and dependents will be allowed to return to Cayman on incoming repatriation flights; however, they would be required to quarantine at the government isolation facility at their own cost.

The 14-day stay costs around $2,600.

According to the process for return, “if the employee is deemed eligible to return, the employer must confirm that they will be responsible for the cost of the isolation stay and will pay it up front, [and] that they will also be responsible for the cost of additional isolation if their employee tests positive at the end of the 14 days”.

This is subject to availability of accommodation at the facility.

“Confirmation that the employee also has secured private accommodation and has the ability to pay for that accommodation after isolation is necessary to avoid reliance on the government,” according to the stipulations.

According the process released by the premier, requests for permission for work-permit holders and non-Caymanians to travel to the Cayman Islands will be decided on by the Deputy Premier’s Office.

“Persons must register their intent to travel to the Cayman Islands by contacting the emergency travel desk via web: https://www.exploregov.ky/travel, email: [email protected] or phone: +1 (345) 244-3333,” the premier said.

The other considerations for return are;

Confirmation that the employee works for a company that has resumed business and that the physical presence of the employee is essential and required; Checks will need to be done to ensure that the employee’s permit is active, has sufficient time left on their work permit, and that the employer is in good standing with business licences, relevant health insurance premiums, etc; Confirmation there is adequate capacity at the government-run isolation facilities to house the employee on arrival. The availability of flights. Confirmation that the employee has secured private accommodation and has the ability to pay for that accommodation after isolation is necessary to avoid reliance on the government.