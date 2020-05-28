A message on faith from Minister for Health Hon. Dwayne Seymour

We really need to have faith at this time.

I have never been one to rely on my own strength. God has always been my source

of strength.

The Bible (NKJV) says “now faith is the substance of things hoped for; the evidence of things not seen”. Faith is also a prerequisite for hope and love.

In a sense, faith is a belief in something and a requirement to possess other things, as found in Hebrews 11 and Corinthians 13.

Faith is hard and does not come easily. But, just like the muscles in your body, faith must be exercised daily to grow over time like any activity into which you are growing.

I believe, in these unprecedented times, we must have faith in our political leaders; faith in our pastors; faith in our scientists to find a cure; faith in the measures being taken to reduce the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19; faith in oneself; and faith in our healthcare workers.

So, let’s practise having more faith in our daily lives. Faith nourishes the heart and

the soul.

In closing, I say “Thank You” to our healthcare workers, first responders, frontline and essential workers. We appreciate you for risking your lives for us so that we can be safe.

You are our Heroes.

Hon. Dwayne Seymour

Minister for Health, Environment,

Culture & Housing