The many languages of Minister Seymour

From Jamaican patois to Swahili, Health Minister Dwayne Seymour has been hitting the right notes through his multi-lingual entreaties to “stay at home”.

During the regular community briefings, Minister Seymour used his messages to reach out to the many nationalities that live in the Cayman Islands.

One message in Jamaican patios caught the attention of local musician Beneil Miller, who turned the minister’s advice to “tan a yuh yaard if yuh waan live” – meaning stay at home if you value your life – into a reggae song.

The catchy jingle, “Tan a yuh yaard”, garnered thousands of views and shares on Facebook, providing some lighthearted relief in trying times.

As the weeks progressed, Seymour has trailed off with his translations but did send multilingual greetings for Mother’s Day – conveying best wishes in Tagalog, Spanish, Jamaican patois, French and Mandarin.

He also reaches out to the community through various Bible verses and inspirational sayings.

The minister begins each briefing with a signature greeting: “Good afternoon everyone – Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, and all the Caymanian diaspora listening in.”

He often ends his briefing with ‘shout-outs’ – applauding the community efforts and those on the frontlines for looking out for everyone’s health and welfare.