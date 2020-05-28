A group of children from Cayman’s Indian community, ranging in age from just one month to 12 years old, recently created signs (with some assistance from parents) to say “thank you” to all those who are working on the frontlines.

Another group decided to promote harmony by forming a virtual community choir and, with some coordination and a little help from The Beatles, a beautiful rendition of ‘Let It Be’ was born.

The video was launched on its Facebook page on 25 April, and has garnered more than 13,000 views, with many sharing it around the world. It was also featured as the “..and finally” segment on Fox News’ ‘Inside Edition’.

“The feedback from everyone has been amazing,” said choir organiser Naomi Allnutt. “As a music teacher, this is what makes my job so special and I am so lucky to do something I adore.”

The group is working on similar song projects to share with the community.

You can find the choir’s videos on the Cayman Community Choir Facebook page, or on YouTube.