The Caribbean Examinations Council has announced 13 July as the official start date for CXC regional examinations.

In a brief statement on its Twitter account, CXC said, “after extensive consultations with stakeholders,” the council has released the final timetables for the full suite of examinations this summer.

In March, the Cayman Islands Department of Education Services announced that secondary school CXC exams scheduled for May and June had been rescheduled to July, while some other examinations have been cancelled.

Since then, local schools have been closed and teaching has been conducted online. Students preparing for examinations were left in limbo as CXC and educators were uncertain as to when examinations would commence.

The first exams under the updated CXC timetables for Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams will be French 3 (General), Portuguese 3 (General), Spanish 3 (General) and Oral Examinations, all commencing on 13 July.

In the case of Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), French Units 1 and 2, Paper 4, and Spanish Units 1 and 2, Paper 4, as well as oral examinations, are scheduled to begin on 13 July.

DES had said that City and Guilds examinations currently remain on schedule, but exams previously scheduled by Cambridge, AQA, WJEC and Pearson have been cancelled.

The UK stated in March that GCSE and A-Level exams would be scrapped this year.

For the full CXC timetables click the links below:

CSEC-Timetable-July_August-2020

Timetable-CAPE-July-2020