7 new COVID cases reported

Cayman has seven new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 171, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee stated in a press release Monday.

The latest results come from a batch of 786 COVID-19 tests carried out over the weekend.

Six of the cases are assumed to be locally acquired and were picked up through screening. Contact tracing in those cases has started, Lee said.

The seventh positive case is a person who had returned from travel abroad.

In all seven cases, the individuals are asymptomatic.

So far, 102 of the people who have tested positive have fully recovered, according to health officials, with one death. In addition, there are 68 active cases, of which only one is symptomatic, and a total of 321 people are in isolation either in government facilities or their homes.

The latest results come as the Cayman Islands government implements a further loosening of restrictions. As of Sunday, the daily hard-curfew time was shortened by two hours – running from 10pm to 4:30am – outdoor restaurants and bars were reopened, and retail stores were allowed to operate.

As of Monday afternoon, 14,733 people in the Cayman Islands had been tested for the coronavirus.

More than 7 million people worldwide have contracted COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center.

The next government COVID-19 press briefing is scheduled for Tuesday at 2pm.