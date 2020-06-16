6 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported

Testing carried out over the public-holiday weekend revealed six new COVID-19 cases, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee.

The latest results come from a batch of 993 tests that were carried out since Friday afternoon.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Cayman Islands to 193. Of those, 123 have recovered, 69 are active cases, and one person has died.

In a press release, Lee said the six cases are assumed to be locally acquired.

All six are asymptomatic and were picked up during screening, he said. Contact tracing has started in relation to those cases.

There are currently two people who are showing symptoms of the virus, including one person who is being treated in hospital.

As of today, 18,220 people in Cayman have been tested for the coronavirus.

There are 441 people in self-isolation, either in their homes or at government quarantine facilities.

The next government COVID-19 briefing is expected to be held at 2pm Wednesday.