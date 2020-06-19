Reusable cloth masks issued by the government will be available for pick-up over the next week.
Many of the masks have already been distributed to the public by RCIPS community police officers.
Anyone who has not yet received one of the these masks can visit the RCIPS Community Police Mobile Command between 4pm and 6pm at the following locations and dates:
- Windsor Park Playground, George Town: Friday, 19 June
- Foster’s Airport Car Park, George Town: Saturday, 20 June
- Kirk Market Car Park, George Town: Monday, 22 June
- Foster’s Republix Car Park, West Bay: Tuesday, 23 June
- Foster’s Camana Bay Car Park, George Town: Wednesday, 24 June
- Hurley’s Marketplace Car Park, Red Bay: Thursday, 25 June
- Foster’s Countryside Car Park, Bodden Town: Friday, 26 June
