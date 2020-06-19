Reusable cloth masks issued by the government will be available for pick-up over the next week.

Many of the masks have already been distributed to the public by RCIPS community police officers.

Anyone who has not yet received one of the these masks can visit the RCIPS Community Police Mobile Command between 4pm and 6pm at the following locations and dates:

Windsor Park Playground, George Town: Friday, 19 June

Foster’s Airport Car Park, George Town: Saturday, 20 June

Kirk Market Car Park, George Town: Monday, 22 June

Foster’s Republix Car Park, West Bay: Tuesday, 23 June

Foster’s Camana Bay Car Park, George Town: Wednesday, 24 June

Hurley’s Marketplace Car Park, Red Bay: Thursday, 25 June

Foster’s Countryside Car Park, Bodden Town: Friday, 26 June