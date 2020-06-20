The Postal Service will be extending its opening days as of next week.

In a brief statement on Saturday, the Postal Service announced that effective Tuesday, 23 June, the Airport, Savannah and West Bay post offices on Grand Cayman will extend their open days from two to four days per week.

They will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9am to 3pm.

“With the surname segregation also being lifted, customers will no longer be restricted as to which open day they attend any of these facilities for service,” the statement said.

The Postal Service said it is still mindful of needing to operate in a safe manner for customers and staff.

It said it will continue to take steps to mitigate against incidents that would necessitate a facility’s closure.

“Customers will be required to maintain the 6ft. social distancing protocols and wear a mask when entering a post office. The Postal Service still has a significant percentage of staff who remain sheltering at home as high risk,” it added.

The Postal Service said while this impacts the ability to reopen all postal facilities on Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac at this time, “postal facilities which are currently open will continue to offer the full range of postal services already available to customers”.