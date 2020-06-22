No new COVID cases reported

The latest test results for COVID-19 show no new cases among 461 tests carried out since Friday afternoon.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported the results in a press release on Monday afternoon.

Cayman has 195 confirmed cases of coronavirus, of which 48 remain active, 146 people have fully recovered, and one person has died.

All of the 48 active cases are asymptomatic and no one is being treated in hospital for COVID-19.

There are currently 349 people in isolation, either in their own homes or at government facilities.

More than 9 million people worldwide have contracted the virus, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. On Sunday, the World Health Organisation reported the highest number of new cases – 183,020 – in a single day since the pandemic began.

Cayman has been returning to a sense of normalcy, with the lifting of the hard curfew and shelter-in-place regulations on Sunday. Social distancing and the wearing of masks in indoor public places is still required, but most businesses are open, people have returned to the beaches, and bars and restaurants with outdoor areas are back in operation.

“I feel we are in a good place at the moment,” Lee said during a live roundtable discussion with the Cayman Compass on Monday. “I’m really hoping, of course, that we continue to be in a good place. We’re lucky that we’ve been able to close our borders and, in doing so, I believe we’ve been able to be in a better place than some countries who just cannot afford to control the travel and movement of people as well as we’ve done.”

No new positive results were reported on Wednesday and Thursday of last week in addition to Monday’s results. On Friday, there were only two positive cases reported. Both Lee and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, however, said they expect a second “wave” of the COVID-19.

“I’m afraid the virus will come back and I’m pretty sure it will. I feel we’ve shown very well how we’re capable of managing it, so in that regard I feel happy.”