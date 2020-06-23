No new COVID-19 cases reported

Cayman has no new cases of COVID-19, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee announced today.

This means the confirmed number of cases in Cayman remains at 195.

Lee, speaking at today’s press briefing, said the latest results came from a batch of 451 test samples.

Of the confirmed cases, 154 have recovered and 40 cases are active. None of the active cases are showing any symptoms.

Over the past six days, only two positives have been reported out of 3,063 test results.

As of today, 140 people were in government isolation facilities and 166 were quarantined at home.

Lee, Premier Alden McLaughlin and Health Minister Dwayne Seymour, all sported shorter haircuts, having taken advantage of the reopening of barber shops from Monday. Barber shops and salons are among the wide variety of businesses that have been allowed to operate following the lifting of the shelter-in-place regulations this week.

Lee said that as many more people return to their workplaces and to avail of the various services now open, he was not anticipating a rise in the number of positive cases. “That’s why we spent all this time locked down,” he said, adding that he believes many of the positive cases that are being seen now are “at the tail end of a previous infection” rather than people who have recently contracted the virus.

He said antibody testing, which began last week, is showing “very low levels of antibody positivity”. Those who were testing positive were mostly people who had already been confirmed as contracting the virus during PCR screening tests, and not new cases, he said.

‘Stay safe Cayman’

Premier Alden McLaughlin said the message had changed from ‘Stay home Cayman’ to ‘Stay safe Cayman’ as the islands had moved into Level 2 (minimal suppression) measures.

He urged people to continue to observe safe hygiene practices, to wear masks and to follow social distancing recommendations.

Describing his experience of getting his first haircut “in God knows how long” today, he said he was impressed with the measures the salon was taking to ensure safety, with all technicians wearing visors, all customers wearing masks and “lots of sanitisers around the place.” He added, “I think everyone is taking the issue very, very seriously.”

The live online stream of the broadcast was interrupted due to technical issues, mid-way through the premier’s address. Officials said the press conference would be rebroadcast at a later time.

US flights

According to a statement issued by government on Monday evening, more evacuation flights to the United States are being organised for July and August.

In the statement, the Ministry of Employment and Border Control said it was reminding students heading to school in the USA this fall to register online via www.exploregov.ky/travel, if they have not yet done so.

People who have registered will be contacted directly about flight availability and seating as soon as details are finalised. For travel-related enquiries, people are advised to email [email protected] or phone 1-345-244-3333, between 9am and 1pm, Mondays to Fridays.

HSA reopens for elective surgery, outpatient care

With the implementation of the Level 2 suppression measures, the Health Services Authority is again offering elective surgery and outpatient care at the Cayman Islands Hospital, officials announced.

Non-urgent care is also now available to out-patients at all district health centres, Faith Hospital and the Little Cayman Clinic.

All patients who have previous appointments that were postponed during the lockdown will be contacted to reschedule, according to a HSA statement. For more information or to make an appointment, contact 949-8600.