Red Bay Primary students hold virtual leaving ceremony

Zoom was called into action to provide the platform for the Red Bay Primary virtual school-leaving ceremony last week.

On Friday, 72 members of the school’s Year 6 class, along with their teachers, gathered on the video conferencing call, during which the varied accomplishments of the students were highlighted.

In her welcome address, principal Vickie Frederick urged students to continue to strive amidst hurdles.

“Class of 2020, here is where your present knowledge and coping skills will be further challenged,” she told the pupils. “You will have to apply what you now know with words of wisdom from God, your parents and your teachers going forward in order for you to be successful and prosperous if you truly want to strive for excellence.”

In addition to receiving subject prizes, several members of the school-leaving class were recognised with special awards for their achievements in a range of areas.

The following students received the award for Consistent Outstanding Academic Improvement: Alexander Henry, Aryah Bravo, Jordan Porter, Terry Nathan-Davis, Aiden Matthews, Joanna Whorms, Joshua Scott, Albert Henriques, Caylee Brown, Kaily Donnegan, Tahjay Henry, Ronald Simpson, Johanah O’Connor, Zander Puthillath, Levanah Watler, Jayadon Quinland, Nadette Durrant, Malik Weakley, Alanna Edwards, Devonte Forde, Alicia Allen, Kevanique Hill, Julio Ebanks- Powell, Shaelom Mason and Alzavia Goulbourne.

The Christian Leadership Award went to Kevanique Hill.

Aylani Morris-Seymour, Isiah Allen, Rodolfo Amador Frederick, Lorrie Brown, Nadette Durrant, Johanah O’Connor and Jordan Cummings received the Excellence in Leadership Award.

The Donna Reid Award for Excellence in Performing Arts went to Lorrie Brown while Lesthenia Laing, Lorrie Brown and Tahjay Henry were awarded the Sports Girl and Boy of the Year Awards for accomplishments in sports.

Excellent Conduct and Character Awards were awarded to Joanna Whorms, Alleyanna Archer, Zander Puthillath, Neha Ravichandran, Aylani Morris-Seymour, Juronae Jackson, Kimberley Jimenez, Aryah Bravo, Javianah Sevilla and Lesthenia Laing.

The Principal’s Award for academic excellence went to Neha Ravichandran, Juronae Jackson, Aiden Whorms, Jordan Cummings, Aylani Morris-Seymour, Lorrie Brown, Genesis Herrera Sanchez, Deijha Mitchell, Kelani Estrella, Rodolfo Amador Frederick, Lesthenia Laing, Brianna Kentish, Isiah Allen, Rylan Bennett Carter, Nadette Durrant, Travaughn Turner and Javianah Sevilla.

Rodolfo Amador Frederick received the Dr. Kenrick Webster Young Entrepreneur Award.

Aiden Whorms, Aylani Morris-Seymour and Rodolfo Amador Frederick received the Barbara Conolly Medal of Excellence Award.

In her special video message to graduates, Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said, “Utilise your reservoir of knowledge to harness wisdom and understanding and cultivate a heart of love, care, kindness, compassion, discernment and Cayman kindness.”

Councillor Barbara Conolly, Department of Educational Services Acting Director Tammy Banks DaCosta and Senior School Improvement Officer Nicholas Obie also delivered video messages. They further urged students to work hard, to utilise the knowledge that they gained during their time at Red Bay Primary, and to make wise choices.