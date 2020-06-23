Podcast: Resilience and Little Cayman’s reefs

In this two-part episode, we explore the reef off of Little Cayman with the Central Caribbean Marine Institute. During these months of lockdown, CCMI scientists have continued their work with coral restoration and research.

Gretchen Goodbody-Gringley shares some good news about that work and what 20-years’ worth of data sets have revealed about the resiliency of the reefs off of Little Cayman.

In part two, Goodbody-Gringley returns with CCMI CEO and president Carrie Manfrino. In these previously unreleased interview clips, recorded before the COVID-19 crisis disrupted our lives, the Compass sat down with the two CCMI scientists to discuss common threats to Cayman’s reefs and the research being done to understand coral behaviour.

Listen to the full episode here: