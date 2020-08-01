The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken Caribbean economies, largely reliant on tourism and hospitality, and vulnerable people are already feeling the effects of unemployment and hunger, according to the United Nations World Food Programme.
Regis Chapman, head of the programme’s Caribbean office in Barbados, explains what the economic impact of the crisis means for regional food security and ways governments can immediately provide relief. He also explores the role of disaster management in maintaining supply chains and access to essential items.
