School registration continues for 2020/21 year

Registration is ongoing for the 2020/21 school year, scheduled to begin 26 Aug.
The Department of Education Services has reminded parents and guardians, in a press release issued this week, that all children who are ages 5 and over by 31 Aug. 2020 should be enrolled in a suitable, full-time education programme.
Parents and guardians should complete forms, found online at https://schools.edu.ky, for any of the following scenarios:
- A child is 5 years old by 31 Aug. 2020 and therefore must be enrolled in an approved educational programme;
- A child needs to be transferred to a government school;
- A child needs to be withdrawn from a government school;
- A parent has decided to or is considering home-schooling.
The Department of Education Services website also includes registration guidelines and school reopening guidance.
