Cayman Airways announced five additional repatriation flights for August. Two flights will depart Grand Cayman for Miami and three will fly to Kingston, Jamaica.

The airline advised that additional repatriation flights may be scheduled for September, depending on the timeline set for border reopening.

Passengers should review entry requirements, including necessary travel documents, and airline policy before travelling. Presentation of face masks will be required at check-in and should be worn for the duration of the Cayman Airways flight.

Travellers to Jamaica will need to register in advance either on the website for returning residents or the website for non-Jamaicans and tourists.

Passengers to Jamaica will be required to wear a face mask in the Kingston airport. While travellers from Cayman will not be subject to COVID-19 testing, they will undergo a health screening by Jamaican health authorities.

Passengers to the US must be US citizens or authorised for US travel. Travellers will be required to wear masks in the Miami airport but will not undergo any additional COVID-19 screening.

Flights can be booked by calling Cayman Airways directly at 949-2311, US toll free at 1-800-422-9626, Jamaica toll free at 866-759-1372, or alternatively in Jamaica at 876-613-9105. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.caymanairways.com.