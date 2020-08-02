Two injured in nightclub stabbing

Two people were injured and transported to the hospital early Saturday morning after a stabbing at a Canal Point Drive nightclub, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service reported.
A man suffered stab wounds and was treated at Cayman Islands Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. A woman was also treated for minor injuries. Both have been released.
The incident is under investigation and police encouraged anyone with information to contact the George Town station at 949-4222 or the confidential tip line at 949-7777.
