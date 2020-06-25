No new COVID-19 cases as encouraging results trend continues

There were no new positive cases of the coronavirus in the latest batch of test results.

Public Health Officials announced the results from more than 500 new tests, Thursday afternoon.

In a brief press release, the Health Services Authority, stated, “The Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reports 533 COVID-19 tests carried out in the last 24 hours [all of] which did not detect SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease.”

The announcement continues an encouraging trend of results over the past week. Between Friday, 19 June, and Thursday, 25 June, out of 2,883 tests, three were found to be positive.

As of Thursday afternoon, Cayman had a total of 196 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with about a third of the population having been tested for the virus. Of those, 184 have recovered, leaving only 12 active cases, all of which are understood to be asymptompatic.

The first reported case in the Cayman Islands, involving a cruise ship passenger who died from complications associated with the virus while recovering from an operation for a double heart-attack, is the only recorded death from COVID-19 so far.

More than 22,000 people have undergone coronavirus testing, with most being tested as part of the ongoing community screening programme.