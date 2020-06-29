Newball charged with assaulting police, drug offences

A 44-year-old man who evaded police for nearly a month has been charged with assault, drugs and other offences.
Simon Julio Newball, of George Town, was arrested on Thursday, 25 June. He’s been formally charged with threats to kill, possession of a controlled drug, consumption of a controlled drug, three counts of assaulting police, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, and three counts of causing fear or provocation of violence.
He is set to appear in court Monday, 29 June.
Newball is accused of pepper-spraying police officers in two separate incidences. The first was in May, when police say he pepper-sprayed, brandished a machete and threatened officers at George Town residence.
Newball was on the run for nearly a month before he was arrested. After he was located, Newball again deployed pepper spray and assaulted an officer, according to an RCIPS statement.
If you value our service, if you have turned to us in the past few days or weeks for verified, factual updates, if you have watched our live streaming of press conferences or sent an article to a friend... please consider a donation. Quality local journalism was at risk before the coronavirus crisis. It is now deeply threatened. Even a small amount can go a long way to sustaining our mission of informing the public. We need our readers’ financial support now more than ever.