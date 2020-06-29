Newball charged with assaulting police, drug offences

Wanted man had evaded police for nearly a month before he was arrested last week.

A 44-year-old man who evaded police for nearly a month has been charged with assault, drugs and other offences.

Simon Julio Newball, of George Town, was arrested on Thursday, 25 June. He’s been formally charged with threats to kill, possession of a controlled drug, consumption of a controlled drug, three counts of assaulting police, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, and three counts of causing fear or provocation of violence.

He is set to appear in court Monday, 29 June.

Newball is accused of pepper-spraying police officers in two separate incidences. The first was in May, when police say he pepper-sprayed, brandished a machete and threatened officers at George Town residence.

Newball was on the run for nearly a month before he was arrested. After he was located, Newball again deployed pepper spray and assaulted an officer, according to an RCIPS statement.