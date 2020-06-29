Man charged after alleged stabbing

An 18-year-old man who is accused of livestreaming the aftermath of an apparent stabbing on Friday has been charged and is set to appear in court on Monday (29 June).

He’s been charged with wounding and wounding with intent, according to an RCIPS press release.

The North Side man apparently videoed and livestreamed a bloody scene after the alleged stabbing. One video shows a young man with blood on his bare chest stating that he “had to defend” himself and that he was going to be going to jail for life. The camera pans to a floor that is covered in blood.

A second video appears to show the man lighting a butane torch, just before police enter the premises shouting “Hands up, hands up” and tase him.

The Cayman Compass is not publishing the videos due to their graphic nature.

Police responded to the incident at an address off Frank Sound Road, North Side shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police over the weekend said the victim was in stable condition at the Cayman Islands Hospital.