Ask the Experts: Education in the time of COVID-19

Ask the Experts: Education post-COVID
Following the Education Minister's comments last week, we talk about what the next school year may look like. Joining us is: * Hope Academy Principal Samantha Tibbetts * Grace Christian Academy Principal Bernice Scott * Former Educator Anne BriggsPosted by Cayman Compass on Friday, July 3, 2020
Following the Education Minister’s comments last week, we talk about what the next school year may look like. Joining us to discuss education in the time of COVID-19:
* Hope Academy Principal Samantha Tibbetts
* Grace Christian Academy Principal Bernice Scott
* Former Educator Anne Briggs
If you value our service, if you have turned to us in the past few days or weeks for verified, factual updates, if you have watched our live streaming of press conferences or sent an article to a friend... please consider a donation. Quality local journalism was at risk before the coronavirus crisis. It is now deeply threatened. Even a small amount can go a long way to sustaining our mission of informing the public. We need our readers’ financial support now more than ever.