Dive Site of the Week

Eden Rock might just be the most popular dive site on the island, but only during the summer months.

The reason for this is simple: silversides. These tiny, polarising fish are actually dwarf herring. They are summoned here to spawn, driven by the seasonal change in water temperature and salinity.

The grotto-like structure of the reef gives perfect cover to the herring during the day when they congregate, seeking shelter in numbers from the many predators that feed on their silvery schools.

Suitable for freediving as well as scuba diving, the silversides experience at Eden Rock is not one to be missed.

