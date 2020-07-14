Cayman Compass Reporters’ Roundtable

In this Reporters’ Roundtable, Compass journalist James Whittaker discusses a new series, Cayman 2.0, which explores Cayman’s post-COVID future. Editor in chief Kevin Morales talks about the way the coronavirus crisis has changed the way teams and businesses operate.
Do you have thoughts on how Cayman’s community can take advantage of the crisis to create a better future? Leave your ideas in the comments section.
