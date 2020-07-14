The Health Services Authority has outlined how people in Grand Cayman who wish to visit Cayman Brac or Little Cayman can arrange COVID-19 tests before travelling.

The HSA has issued a new form that travellers are required to fill out at least three business days prior to travel to schedule a test.

Recent government regulations state that individuals travelling to the Sister Islands are required to return a negative COVID-19 result 48 hours prior to travel.

How to book COVID-19 test for Sister Island travel

Three business days or more prior to travel: Visit the HSA.ky website to fill out the appointment request form https://bit.ly/3fd2G8S. This form will ask for your travel dates, full name (as per government-issued ID), date of birth and contact number. Two business days prior to travel: Travellers will be tested for COVID-19. Testing will take place Monday to Saturday from 7:30am to 9am at the COVID-19 Testing Clinic at the George Town General Practice Clinic. Testing will be by appointment only. Day prior to travel: The HSA will email test results to the traveller and to government’s TravelTime.

Public Health is recommending that those seeking to travel to the Sister Islands self-isolate between taking the test and boarding the plane. The traveller should drive directly from home to the airport.

Those planning to travel on a Monday or a weekend should ensure they schedule their test with enough time to get results prior to the flight, health officials advised.

Before the new form to book the tests was launched, travellers requested tests from one of the hospitals carrying out the PCR testing, and then notified Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez of the result.

With the advent of the new form, the process has been somewhat streamlined.

Grand Cayman residents Sydney and Claire Coleman are currently in Little Cayman, having flown there last week.

“We had been looking for some time how to get across here,” Mr. Coleman said.

Once government announced last week that air travel to the Sister Islands was once again allowed, the couple booked their flight and had a test at Doctors Hospital early last week.

“It was very, very easy,” Mr. Coleman said. “To our surprise, we had the results in two hours. After that, we had to self-isolate at home until our flight. We’d previously arranged our flight for the Thursday to give ourselves a couple of days for the results to come through, but they came much quicker than expected.”

They advised the medical officer of health of their plans and the results, and Dr. Williams-Rodriguez issued them with a certificate that they could produce, if necessary, Mr. Coleman said. The couple also notified the government’s TravelTime.

For those scheduling appointments for tests, Public Health is asking them to arrive for their appointment on time, in order for the results of the tests to be obtained in time for their flight.

The Cayman Compass is awaiting a response from Cayman Airways on whether refunds or alternative arrangements are being made for passengers who book flights but who subsequently test positive for COVID-19.

For more information, email Public Health at [email protected].