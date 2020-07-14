No new COVID cases in latest results

There were no new positive COVID-19 cases among the latest round of tests, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported today (14 July).

Since yesterday afternoon, 190 COVID-19 tests have been carried out, and all returned negative, he said in a brief statement.

As of this afternoon, there are two active cases locally.

A total of 203 people have tested positive for coronavirus, out of 26,919 tests.

So far this month, there have only been three new cases reported in the Cayman Islands. Two positive cases were announced yesterday – one is a returning traveller currently in isolation and the other is presumed to have acquired the condition locally. Both individuals are asymptomatic. Those were the first cases to be reported since 1 July, when one person, also asymptomatic, tested posted.

More than 13 million people worldwide have contracted the virus.

According to media reports, Miami is now considered the epicentre of the global outbreak.

During a press conference hosted by Miami-Dade County mayor Carlos A. Giménez on Monday, infectious disease expert Lilian Abbo, from the Jackson Health System, described the conditions in the area as being similar to those found months ago in Wuhan, China, where the virus was first reported.

“Miami is now the epicentre of the pandemic,” she said. “What we were seeing in Wuhan – six months ago, five months ago – now we are there.”

According to statistics released today by Florida health officials, the state has recorded 291,629 cases, including 4,409 deaths.