Police arrest man over cocaine offences

Police arrested a 53-year-old George Town man on Friday 10 July on suspicion of drug offences, according to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service press release.

Responding to tips from the public, officers attended an address on Rock Hole Road in George Town on Friday, where they recovered cocaine and more than $2,000 in cash.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to supply and suspicion of consumption of a controlled drug.

He has been granted bail as investigations continue, police said.