Man charged with assault GBH

A 41-year-old George Town man has been charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm, according to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service press release.

The man has also been charged with consumption of ganja, and refusal to provide a sample of urine. The charges stem from an incident on 27 June, where a man was assaulted by another man known to him, resulting in the victim being admitted to hospital for treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

The 41-year-old man is being held in custody and is appearing in court today (14 July).