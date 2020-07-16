Water supply in GT to be interrupted Sunday

The water supply of some George Town customers of the Water Authority – Cayman will be impacted on Sunday as the company carries out work on its water-supply infrastructure.

The company advised that while the work is being carried out, between 8am and 2pm on Sunday, 19 July, customers along Elgin Avenue, between Cricket Square and the Hospital Road intersection, and portions of Claude Hill Road will experience intermittent service.

One lane of Hospital Road will be closed to facilitate the works. Southbound traffic from Elgin Avenue to Hospital Road will be permitted.

Motorists needing to travel to Elgin Avenue through Hospital Road from the Walkers Road/Smith Road intersection can use an alternative route, by driving along Smith Road and turning onto Claude Hill Road.