National Museum welcoming visitors once again

The shop, theatre and galleries are open to the public

If you have an interest in the history of the Cayman Islands and want to learn more, a visit to the Cayman Islands National Museum in the heart of George Town is a great place to start.

Like many other local attractions and activity centres, the museum was closed when tighter COVID-19 regulations were in place, but it is now happy to welcome back visitors of all ages.

The shop, audiovisual theatre and galleries are all open from 9am to 3pm from Mon.-Fri. and closed on the weekends.

Make a stop at the Cultural History Gallery, or read fascinating facts about the Cayman Islands’ Coat of Arms, which celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2019. There is so much to see at the museum, which is an historic building in its own right.

For everyone’s safety and protection, the following measures are now in place at the museum:

All visitors and staff are required to wear face masks

All persons’ temperatures will be taken upon entry

Social distancing signage is in place

Social distancing is required

Hand-sanitising stations are positioned in the shop and throughout the m useum, allowing visitors to practice good hygiene from entry-to-exit of the buildings

Periodic, hourly and end-of-day sanitising of the shop and galleries is scheduled daily

The museum is located at 3 Harbour Drive, George Town. Visit www.museum.ky, www.facebook.com/museum.ky and www.instagram.com/museum.ky to learn more about current exhibits, or call 949-8368.

Did you know?

The museum is housed in the oldest public building in the Cayman Islands

Before a lighthouse was built, a lantern was hoisted every evening on the flagpole to the south of the building to aid navigation

It is a typical two-storey Caymanian building of its time: wattle-and-daub walling for the lower floor and shiplap boarded timber framing for the upper.

The first post office, the earliest Commissioner’s Offices, and the first purpose-built courthouse and jailhouse were all here