Man stabbed at gas station

A man has been hospitalised in serious but stable condition after an early morning stabbing at a service station on Monday.
It is the second violent incident at a service station in recent days.
On Friday, police reported that a man was assaulted at a service station on Shamrock Road, near Selkirk Drive, during an altercation with another man. The man in that incident was hospitalised with a dislocated shoulder, among other injuries.
In Monday’s incident, police said, shortly before 5am officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a service station on Walkers Road, near the intersection of Boilers Road.
A man at the location was approached by another man who stabbed him and then left in a vehicle.
The injured man was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment.
The suspect is described as light in complexion, and was wearing a blue shirt and black pants at the time.
Anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed the incident, is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via its confidential tip line949-7777, or via the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.
