NeuralStudio receives patent for preparing data for machine learning

Jack Copper, managing director of NeuralStudio SEZC, has been issued a US patent for systems and methods to prepare data used by machine learning algorithms. Additional patents are pending in Canada, Japan, and other countries around the world, the company said in a press release.

Machine learning underpins all artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning algorithms require data to learn patterns and behaviours. However, the challenges of organising data and preparing it for use by an algorithm often require more time than the application of the algorithm itself.

The company said that while building its automated machine learning portal neuralstudio.ai, which lets non-data scientists apply deep learning neural networks to real world problems, it became clear that the data preparation process also needed to be addressed.

Copper’s invention is running as a software on the neuralstudio.ai portal and uses neural networks to replace missing or bad data. He filed the provisional patent application in early 2018.

Jack and Jamal Clarke, the core members of NeuralStudio’s Cayman Islands-based development team, are now working on neuralstudio.ai 2.0, the company said. The new version of the platform will offer more visualisation options to present the results of data preparation and AI decisions, and further extensions of NeuralStudio’s machine learning capabilities into IoT (Internet of Things) devices.