Stormy conditions likely to continue

For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

The stormy conditions experienced in Cayman over the past few days are likely to continue over the weekend and into early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

In its latest forecast, the weather service stated that isolated showers and possible thunder are expected to continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a mid-level trough and the recent passage of a tropical wave.

“Further east, a tropical wave over Hispaniola will continue to support cloudiness and showers as it is expected to move over our area by tomorrow morning,” the National Weather Service said.

Recent heavy rainfalls have led to flooding in some areas.

The five-day forecast predicts a 30-40% chance of rainfall through to Tuesday, with thunder also expected during that period.

Gonzalo impacting southern Windward Islands

The weather currently impacting Cayman is not related to Tropical Storm Gonzalo.

National Weather Service Director General John Tibbetts said in a video statement Thursday night that the forecast path of Gonzalo has it coming into the southeast Caribbean on Saturday, possibly as a Category 1 hurricane, before weakening and passing south of Jamaica “and quite a bit further south of the Cayman Islands”.

He nonetheless urged caution and advised residents to be prepared in case the situation changes.

“Things change. This storm is relatively small,” he said. “When storms are relatively small, the models have a tendency to have difficulty in predicting the track and intensity. We need to take that into consideration.

“Don’t be caught unprepared just because a forecast four or five days out told you it was going to be a tropical storm by the time it got here. We still don’t know for sure what is going to happen. It is a system that needs to be monitored, given its track and how close it’s going to come to the Cayman Islands.”

Gonzalo’s tropical-storm-force winds are extending outward up to 25 miles from its centre.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, Gonzalo is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to portions of the southern Windward Islands. Storm watches are in effect in Barbados, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as in Trinidad and Tobago.

The NHC’s 11am report on the storm noted that its maximum sustained winds were 50 miles per hour and it is moving in a westerly direction at 18 miles per hour. A storm is classified as a Category 1 hurricane once it reaches 74 miles per hour.

Other weather systems

The National Hurricane Center has issued advisories on Tropical Storm Hanna, which as of Friday morning was located over the west-central Gulf of Mexico, less than 300 miles east of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Meteorologists are also monitoring a tropical wave located about 300 miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands, off the northwest coast of Africa, which is producing an area of cloudiness and disorganized thunderstorms.

“The disturbance is expected to move westward across the tropical Atlantic during the next several days, and some gradual development of this system is possible by early next week when it reaches the western tropical Atlantic,” the National Hurricane Center stated.