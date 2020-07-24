Smith Road Centre pharmacy to remain open

The Health Services Authority has reversed its decision to close down the Smith Road Centre pharmacy refill location.
Earlier this month, the HSA advised that the pharmacy, which was originally set up as a temporary measure during the COVID-19 restrictions, would close on 1 Aug.
However, officials now have decided that because of the convenience and popularity of the location, it will remain open for CINICO and private insurance members with full coverage.
“We understand this is a convenient location for many patients and are happy to announce we will stay in this space for the immediate future,” said HSA Chief Pharmacist Colin Medford.
He added, “We have made some adjustments to our development plan for the future space of the main pharmacy, which allows the Smith Road Centre refill pick-up location to remain at this location for now.”
Persons with full coverage who have requested refills as of 20 July will be directed to pick up medications at the Smith Road location as they had previously.
Smith Road Centre pharmacy hours
9am–5:30pm Monday to Friday
9am–4:30pm Saturday, Sundays and public holidays
Cayman Islands Hospital main pharmacy hours
8am–6pm Monday to Friday
8am–5:30pm Saturday, Sunday and public holidays
If you value our service, if you have turned to us in the past few days or weeks for verified, factual updates, if you have watched our live streaming of press conferences or sent an article to a friend... please consider a donation. Quality local journalism was at risk before the coronavirus crisis. It is now deeply threatened. Even a small amount can go a long way to sustaining our mission of informing the public. We need our readers’ financial support now more than ever.