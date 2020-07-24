Smith Road Centre pharmacy to remain open

The Health Services Authority has reversed its decision to close down the Smith Road Centre pharmacy refill location.

Earlier this month, the HSA advised that the pharmacy, which was originally set up as a temporary measure during the COVID-19 restrictions, would close on 1 Aug.

However, officials now have decided that because of the convenience and popularity of the location, it will remain open for CINICO and private insurance members with full coverage.

“We understand this is a convenient location for many patients and are happy to announce we will stay in this space for the immediate future,” said HSA Chief Pharmacist Colin Medford.

He added, “We have made some adjustments to our development plan for the future space of the main pharmacy, which allows the Smith Road Centre refill pick-up location to remain at this location for now.”

Persons with full coverage who have requested refills as of 20 July will be directed to pick up medications at the Smith Road location as they had previously.

Smith Road Centre pharmacy hours

9am–5:30pm Monday to Friday

9am–4:30pm Saturday, Sundays and public holidays

Cayman Islands Hospital main pharmacy hours

8am–6pm Monday to Friday

8am–5:30pm Saturday, Sunday and public holidays